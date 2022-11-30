Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Predictions: Green Falcons to Topple The Tricolor

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Saudi Arabia have an excellent shot at qualifying for the World Cup Round of 16 for only the second time in its history, but they will be up against a Mexico side who’s only chance at escaping Group C requires all three points.

Ahead of this crucial group stage decider, we have stumbled upon a fantastic new crypto-focused sportsbook for keen bettors and sports fans who may prefer to use alternative currencies.

Lucky Block have only just launched, but their VPN-friendly, crypto-supported platform leads to the way for the future of sports betting, and new users will also benefit from a handy fallback should they experience a net loss within their first week as a customer.

How To Bet On Saudi Arabia vs Mexico With Lucky Block

Lucky Block's newly launched casino and sportsbook has been long-awaited, and has quickly made waves in the crypto-sphere. With all types of payments available, including fiat currency, there are ways to deposit for all types of bettors.

Better yet, should you have a net loss at the end of the first week of being a customer, you will be entitled to 15% cashback.

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Deposit using any of the seven eligible cryptocurrencies, or real cash. Find our Saudi Arabia vs Mexico prediction below!

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Preview, Predictions and Tips

Top Three Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Tips

Saudi Arabia claimed perhaps the biggest upset in World Cup history in their opening game, mounting a staggering comeback and overturning a one goal deficit against pre-tournament betting favourites Argentina.

However, despite having the lion’s share of possession and clear cut chances in their second group stage game against Poland, they fell to a 2-0 defeat, leaving them with three points alongside Argentina who are only above them on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to register a goal at this year’s World Cup, leaving them rock-bottom on one point having held Poland to a 0-0 stalemate in their opener – this is a must-win if they are become contenders for a knockout stage spot.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Tip 1: Over 4.5 Bookings @ -116 with Lucky Block

For our first tip, we are backing a fruitful evening for cards given the respective disciplinary records of both sides.

Saudi Arabia picked up an astonishing six yellow cards in their battle with Argentina, before adding a further two in their defeat to Poland.

Mexico are joint-third in terms of most cards having accumulated six so far, and we think this could be a shrewd selection in what will almost certainly be a high-octane, fiercely-contested match-up.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ +101 with Lucky Block

As mentioned, Mexico are yet to register a goal at this year’s tournament, putting them behind the likes of hosts Qatar, Costa Rica and Canada on the goalscoring charts.

They are resolute in defence however, and although Saudi Arabia will look to be aggressive and score early on, their finishing has been poor given some of the clear chances they have created, particularly in the Poland game where they had an xG of 2.25.

Therefore, we are not expecting there to be more than two goals in this fixture, and the potential prize of a last 16 spot could be cause for a cagey affair.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Tip 3: Saudi Arabia to Win @ +400 with Lucky Block

Lastly, we couldn’t help but notice the fantastic price of +400 for Saudi Arabia to win.

Along with Brazil, Mexico are one of two teams to have qualified for the knockout stages in every World Cup since 1998, but they have been massively underwhelming and we are yet to see any threat to Saudi Arabia in terms of goalscoring.

Although they fell to defeat against Poland, Saudi Arabia will be enthused by the thought of a first knockout stage appearance since 1994 and their aggressive high-press could be enough to see them claim a famous win here.

Our Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1 – 0 Mexico @ +900 with Lucky Block

