Top Under 22 MLS stars of the season so far: 2 Dallas FC players make the list

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The MLS playoff’s are just a matter of weeks away now, and there is no better time to take a look at some of the best rising stars who asserted themselves on the league this season.

5. Kwadwo Opoku

LAFC have dominated the Western Conference this season and whilst the likes of Carlos Vela will take the credits for the LA side’s fantastic season, it was consistent players such as Kwadwo Opoku who enabled the Black and Gold to be so high in the standings.

Opoku has managed a respectable seven goals and three assists during his season so far for LAFC, scoring some spectacular efforts along the way.

Thanks to his goal contributions and tricky play, the Ghanaian forward has become one of the first names on the team sheet this season, and the bright 21-year old winger is certainly a dangerous player to look out for during the playoffs.

4. Alan Velasco

The first FC Dallas player on our list is 20-year old Alan Velasco. The winger has mesmerised defenders with his skills throughout the season and has picked up six goals and four assists over his 25 appearances.

Velasco signed for Dallas in the offseason from Independiente for a reported fee of $7 million and was labelled as the ‘next big thing’ in the MLS when he put pen to paper in February.

The Argentine forward has worked well alongside fellow youngster Jesus Ferreira in attack this season to push Dallas into the playoff positions, and with such a sharp, young attack, anything is possible this season.

3. Julian Araujo

Julian Araujo may only have one goal to his name since signing for LA Galaxy in 2019, however the exciting 21-year old has amounted 19 assists over his time in the MLS and has already been named in the MLS All Star team twice.

The fullback has missed only one game for the Galaxy this season, and should they hold on for playoffs their right back will definitely earn the credit he deserves.

There is rumoured interest all over Europe for the Mexican international this Summer from the likes of Barcelona and Porto, so with this potentially being Araujo’s final MLS postseason, enjoy him while he’s here!

2. Talles Magno

The reigning MLS champions have had a mixed season this year, currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and fresh off losing their star forward Valentin Castellanos on loan to Girona. One player who has shone for New York City through their dark times this year is 20-year-old winger Telles Magno.

If New York City want to stand any chance of winning the playoffs this year, they’ll need their bright winger to be firing on all cylinders. With six goals and six assists to his name this season, Magno is someone to keep a watchful eye on throughout the off season.

1. Jesus Ferreira

The 21-year-old striker has been one of the players of the season in the MLS this season and with 18 goals and 5 assists this season, the American forward is one to watch heading into the off season.

Ferreira, alongside fellow starlet Alan Velasco, will be key for the Texas side if they hope to reach the MLS cup final on November the 5th. Dallas have never lifted the cup but with the USMNT striker in their side, this season looks to be their best chance in a long time.