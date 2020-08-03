Former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra suggests takeover is back on

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, alongside PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers pulled out of their Newcastle United takeover plans last week after four months.

They cited the worldwide uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the prolonged process they found themselves involved in as the reasons for withdrawing from their attempt to buy the Magpies, and fans were left heartbroken by the development.





PCP Capital Partners owner Amanda Staveley fronted the bid, and has claimed that she won’t be giving up in her attempts to get Newcastle new owners having now failed twice.

The Toons fans are demanding an explanation from the Premier League as to why they are yet to comment on why the takeover fell through, but it seems some good news could be on the cards.

Former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra has taken to Twitter to suggest that the takeover is back on, posting thus:

Get the cans from the bin and put them back in the fridge Geordies watch this space #takeover #nufc #NewcastleUnited — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) August 3, 2020

The Premier League took over 17 weeks to question the Saudis, and passing the Owners’ and Directors’ Test proved too hard for them in the end.

American TV mogul Henry Mauriss and two others have been linked with an interest in buying Newcastle, with the Californian said to be ready with a £350 million bid and capable of passing the Owners’ and Directors’ Test in three weeks.

PIF #NUFCTakeover withdrawal deeply frustrating for long-suffering #nufc fans desperate to get rid of Ashley. But other interested parties, inc two US. One long-standing bidding group (not Mauriss) weighing up Newcastle & another club. They have the funds. Newcastle prized. 1/3 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 30, 2020

What Chopra is talking about remains to be seen, and fans will be eagerly waiting and watching ‘this space’ for his next update on the takeover.