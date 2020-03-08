Everton fans react to Carlo Ancelotti’s comments after defeat vs Chelsea

Everton produced arguably their worst performance of the season as they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.
Mason Mount and Pedro scored for the Blues inside the opening 21 minutes. Willian scored in the second half, and then turned into a provider for Olivier Giroud as Chelsea picked up all three points. They remain fourth in the table, three points ahead of Manchester United.
Everton have improved under Carlo Ancelotti since he took charge in December, but the Toffees have now picked up only one point from their last three games against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. They find themselves 12th in the table.
Ancelotti has admitted after the game it was a very poor performance from the Toffees. He said that Everton made a lot of mistakes at the back, and felt that it was the first game under his management where the team didn’t compete. The former Real Madrid boss, however, has vowed to learn from the mistakes.
Many Everton fans have pointed out Ancelotti is making the same mistake by picking players who are underperforming badly. The likes of Djibril Sidibe and Gylfi Sigurdsson have underperformed this season, and Ancelotti should be looking to rotate his squad in the new few games.
You're not learning though are you Carlo? You will still pick sigurdsson won't you?
— Mel '73 (@melbourne1973) March 8, 2020
Defense was awful, Keane and Holgate giving goals and meanwhile Mina benchwarming…
— LithiumMD 14⭐ (@DEVILRAIDER20) March 8, 2020
Don’t play Davies or sigurddson then
— dylan davies (@dylanjd14) March 8, 2020
Sigurdson and Sidibie absolutely shocking
— TheProSpartanGamer (@prospartangamer) March 8, 2020
Picking Sigurdsson was wrong. Making him captain was wrong. Yet you keep doing it.
— Jamie Barlow (@c0l0nelb0gey) March 8, 2020
Don’t play keane. Don’t play davies. Don’t play sigurdsson. Simple
— ♠️Danny Rodaway♠️ (@DannyRodaway89) March 8, 2020
no gylfi, no keane, and unfortunately no davies next game please carlo
— Mike Leslie (@PtkToffee) March 8, 2020
2 cones on the pitch would have done more than Sigurdsson and sidibe.
— gary (@gary45105798) March 8, 2020