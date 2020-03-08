Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Carlo Ancelotti’s comments after defeat vs Chelsea

Everton produced arguably their worst performance of the season as they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount and Pedro scored for the Blues inside the opening 21 minutes. Willian scored in the second half, and then turned into a provider for Olivier Giroud as Chelsea picked up all three points. They remain fourth in the table, three points ahead of Manchester United.

Everton have improved under Carlo Ancelotti since he took charge in December, but the Toffees have now picked up only one point from their last three games against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. They find themselves 12th in the table.

Ancelotti has admitted after the game it was a very poor performance from the Toffees. He said that Everton made a lot of mistakes at the back, and felt that it was the first game under his management where the team didn’t compete. The former Real Madrid boss, however, has vowed to learn from the mistakes.

Many Everton fans have pointed out Ancelotti is making the same mistake by picking players who are underperforming badly. The likes of Djibril Sidibe and Gylfi Sigurdsson have underperformed this season, and Ancelotti should be looking to rotate his squad in the new few games.

