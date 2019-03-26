Declan Rice tweets picture of him and Harry Kane in 2014 and now

It has been a very swift rise to the top for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the last few months.
The 20-year-old has become a regular for the Hammers and switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England.
Rice featured for Ireland in three friendly games but now has two appearances for the Three Lions since opting to represent the country of his birth.
The youngster made his debut last Friday against the Czech Republic, and was handed a first start yesternight against Montenegro.
Even Rice can’t believe he is now playing alongside stars he used to idolise and ask for pictures with just few years ago, and here is a picture of him and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
From asking @HKane for a picture in 2014, to my @England teammate in 2019. What a journey! 😁🦁 pic.twitter.com/XX3eMgHk3K
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 26, 2019