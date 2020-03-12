Coronavirus affecting football: Leicester City players show symptoms, Manolo Gabbiadini tests positive

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club’s official Twitter page that a few players of his squad have shown symptoms of the coronavirus.
The former Celtic and Liverpool boss has added that the players are being kept away from the squad, and that procedures are being followed.
Brendan Rodgers: “We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad.” pic.twitter.com/KZDXeRgzhT
— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020
Leicester, who won the Premier League title in 2016, are not the only club in Europe whose players have shown symptoms or have been affected by the coronavirus.
Juventus and Italy International central defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus, but he has stated on Twitter that he is fine.
The Spanish top flight have been suspended for at least the next two rounds of matches after the outbreak in the Real Madrid camp.
A Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the La Liga club, tested positive for COVID-1, and as a result, the Real Madrid footballers have been asked to go into quarantine for the next two weeks.
Italian outfit Sampdoria have also had a player test positive for coronavirus – former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, as reported by BBC Sport (Live blog, 2:29pm, March 12, 2020).
Meanwhile, Rangers have announced that their Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on Thursday evening will go ahead.