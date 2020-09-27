Burnley set to bid for Celtic ace Ryan Christie

Premier League outfit Burnley are looking to raid Celtic for Ryan Christie.

According to Daily Record, the English club are preparing a bid for the Celtic ace and it will be interesting to see if they can persuade the Scottish champions to sell the player this summer.





The 25-year-old has done well for Neil Lennon in the recent years and selling him would weaken the Celtic squad. It would be quite surprising if Celtic accept an offer from Burnley especially this late in the window.

The Hoops won’t have time to replace Christie properly even if they got good money for him.

The midfielder could prove to be a quality addition for Burnley but a move seems highly unlikely this summer.

Christie has a contract with the club until 2022 and the Hoops are hoping to agree on an extension with him. Celtic are under no pressure to sell him this summer.

The midfielder scored 19 goals for Celtic in all competitions last season and he could be a key player in the club’s pursuit of the tenth title in a row.

Celtic cannot afford to take any risks by weakening their squad now especially with Rangers breathing down their necks in the title race.