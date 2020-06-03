Arsenal star Hector Bellerin reacts to the anti-racism message of Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has sent a message to his Newcastle United counterpart DeAndre Yedlin while reacting to his Twitter post which has since gone viral.

The USA international joined the social media world in the fight against racism in a different way.

While others opted to mainly buttress the fact that “black lives matter”, the Newcastle right-back gave us something deeper, explaining himself thus in the tweets below:

Being an African-American like the murdered George Floyd – whose death at the hands of a white police officer (who knelt on his neck for nine minutes) in Minneapolis, USA last week sparked the protests – the 26-year-old knows all about racial profiling and discrimination, and he made his intentions very clear with his message.

Bellerin was more than impressed with Yedlin’s post, and re-posting it wasn’t going to be just enough.

The Arsenal star had to react thus to it:

Bellerin has helped spread the message of the Newcastle star further, reaching out to the swarm of Arsenal and Spanish fans following him on the micro-blogging site.

It’s impressive seeing footballers unite in the cause and fight against racism, and Yedlin has done well not to keep quiet.