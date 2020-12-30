Arsenal keen on Real Madrid’s Isco

Arsenal are thought to be interested in signing the Spanish international Isco when the transfer window reopens next month.

The 28-year-old playmaker has started just three league games for Real Madrid this season and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.





According to Metro, the London club are keen on signing him for the remainder of the season on a loan deal but they will face strong competition from Sevilla.

Apparently, the midfielder is keen on a reunion with his former national team manager Julen Lopetegui and therefore Sevilla is his preferred destination.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince the 38-cap international to turn down a move to the Spanish club and move to the Premier League.

The Gunners needs to add more creativity to their midfield and Isco could prove to be a quality addition for them. Arsenal have scored just 16 goals in 16 league games so far this season.

The likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang have struggled to score goals this season because of the lack of service and Isco would certainly help in that regard. Both players have combined to score a total of eight goals in the league.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Houssem Aouar in recent months as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing in January.

The Gunners have made a very poor start to the Premier League this season and they need to bring in a quality January signing in order to transform their fortunes during the second half of the season.