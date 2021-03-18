Arsenal and Tottenham eye move for Ilaix Moriba

According to reports from Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Ilaix Moriba in the summer.

The 18-year-old is a highly-rated young midfielder who made his first-team debut in January.





The youngster has scored once and provided two assists in La Liga, while has featured in the last-16 Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

The report claims that his rapid progress has caught the eye of two north London clubs, with both Arsenal and Spurs keen for his services in the summer.

There are also interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United for the youngster who has a contract at the club till 2022.

SL View

However, the report is full of contradictions. It claims Barcelona are ready to send him on loan to Real Betis next season to convince him to stay.

For a player who has already made an impact in La Liga and played in the Champions League, his value has been quoted around £4.3 million (€5 million).

It is unclear what Barcelona are planning to do with him. If United and Chelsea come up with a tempting offer, the Catalan giants – who are struggling financially at the moment – could cash in on him. However, they need to increase their asking price, at least.

Spurs would be looking to sign a midfielder in the summer, but Jose Mourinho is likely to invest in an experienced player.