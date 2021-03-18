Tottenham fans react as Sevilla eye move for Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions after reports emerged that La Liga outfit Sevilla are interested in signing Davinson Sanchez.

According to reports from El Gol Digital, Sevilla are eyeing up a potential £35 million move for the Colombian defender.





Sanchez struggled initially at the start of the season and dropped down the pecking order.

However, in recent months, he has found a bit of form and has proved his worth.

Many Spurs fans feel that the club should accept an offer and cash in on him.

Spurs need to rebuild their defence in the summer, and Jose Mourinho could use that money to bring in quality players of his choice.

It seems most fans are not too worried about losing him. Instead, they want him gone in the summer.

Levy mind games to double it 😉 — Dilly 🇺🇸 (José In) (@COYSonny7) March 17, 2021

Sell him — bald eagle (@Brisbane62) March 17, 2021

I love Davinson, but a swap deal for Kounde could be smart — Grant (@grant_tennant22) March 17, 2021

Can we just give Sevilla about 10 million and have Kounde in a player plus cash deal — Chris Clifford (@ccliffy90) March 17, 2021

Does he need someone to drive him to the airport — Ben Miller (@Millertime1976) March 17, 2021

Give us the money — C.Wortley🐓 (@C_Wortley_____) March 17, 2021

Take it ASAP! Very generous of Sevilla — Omphemetse Vihny Moilwa (@VihnyPrime) March 17, 2021

I love Sanchez he's our best CB but 40M is very tempting — Andrew ʷ (@delstroyer_) March 17, 2021

Sevilla are looking for a replacement for Jules Kounde, and the La Liga club have earmarked Sanchez as a potential option.

The La Liga outfit are demanding a fee of around £77.4m (€90m) for the 22-year-old defender. If he leaves, they want Sanchez to fill the void.

The report claims that Sevilla are willing to pay a fee of around £34.4m (€40m) for the Colombian.

Sanchez has started in Tottenham’s last seven games, but Spurs could be tempted to sell him if they receive a very good offer for him.

In other news, Tottenham and Everton are interested in Mahmoud Dahoud.