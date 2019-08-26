Allan Saint-Maximin’s classy message to Newcastle fans after Tottenham’s win

Newcastle United handed Tottenham Hotspur a shocking 1-0 defeat in North London on Sunday afternoon, registering their first win of the new Premier League campaign following back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Norwich City.
Things appeared to have gone from bad to worse for manager Steve Bruce’s side after summer arrival Allan Saint-Maximin went down injured 17 minutes into the game.
Despite losing such a key player in attack, Newcastle found themselves ahead 10 minutes later, with his replacement Christian Atsu teeing up Joelinton for his first competitive goal for the Magpies.
Tottenham came close to drawing level on a few occasions, but a resilient Toon defence stood its ground for the remainder of the game, soaking up all the pressure and shutting the hosts out.
It was a performance Saint-Maximin himself was proud of, and the Newcastle winger has taken to Twitter to express his delight at the victory and also reach out to the fans:
Im so proud 😁 Of course I would have preferred not being hurt … BUT the most important is the victory of our team 💪🏾 And you guys were amazing as always 🥰 It made me so happy to see all those smiles on your faces 😃 I feel grateful to be one of yours! Thank u for the love ❤️
— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) August 25, 2019
The French winger was a risk for the Spurs game having missed the clash against Norwich due to a hamstring strain, and Bruce was very cautious over risking him for the London trip.
Saint-Maximin was working in the gym last Monday and only joined the rest of the squad in training towards the end of the week.
Newcastle will hope he hasn’t aggravated the injury as it will come as a huge blow to their attacking plans going forward.
Bruce’s men host Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday before Watford come visiting on Saturday prior to the international break, and these are games the Frenchman’s services are needed.