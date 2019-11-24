Blog Teams West Ham Alan Shearer says West Ham United were poor against Tottenham Hotspur

24 November, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, West Ham

West Ham United suffered their sixth Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium yesterday.

The Hammers found themselves 3-0 down 49 minutes into the game, but their late rally – which saw Michail Antonio’s and Angelo Ogbonna’s goals gave the hosts hope – was too little, too late.

West Ham have now managed to pick up just two points in their last seven league games having lost five of them, and manager Manuel Pellegrini is under a lot of pressure.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer wasn’t pleased with the Hammers’ lackluster performance, tearing into most of the players on Match of the Day.

The former striker summed up West Ham’s display in these three words on Twitter:

Yesterday’s defeat has left West Ham just three points and two places above the relegation zone, and Pellegrini has to quickly turn things around to prevent being shown the exit door.

They are up against Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal, Southampton and Liverpool in their next five games, and things could get much worse if they fail to pick up crucial points in this tough run of games.

