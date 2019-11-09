Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle United’s win against Bournemouth

Newcastle United picked up their fourth Premier League victory of the campaign at the expense of Bournemouth at Saint James’ Park on Saturday evening.
The Magpies fell behind to a 14th-minute opener from Harry Wilson, but DeAndre Yedlin drew them level three minutes before the break after a fine cross into the box by Allan Saint-Maximin.
Ciaran Clark put Newcastle ahead seven minutes after replay started, and the host held on to their lead to pick up their second home league victory.
It was a very impressive display from Steve Bruce’s men, and Toon legend Alan Shearer was definitely pleased with what he saw, reacting thus to the victory on Twitter:
Toooonnnnnn Arrmmyyyy ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #NEWBOU @NUFC
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 9, 2019
Newcastle have picked up three victories and a draw in their last five league games, and Bruce will hope they can continue their good run of form when they visit Aston Villa after the international break.
The Magpies now have 15 points and have moved up to 11th in the table, a point and four places behind the Cherries.