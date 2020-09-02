Alan Nixon: Newcastle United could get two deals done today

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, there has been a couple of major breakthroughs in the transfer market for Newcastle United, and two deals could be gotten over the line today.

Newcastle. Couple of major breakthroughs by the sounds. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 2, 2020

Think Holding move is looking very good … don’t know other for sure. But believe two in the door today. https://t.co/AZBT3udZqZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 2, 2020

Newcastle want Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding on loan, and the arrival of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille on a long-term contract is set to trigger some movements at the North London club.





While boosting their defensive ranks will come handy, landing a striker is top of head coach Steve Bruce’s priority.

With Dwight Gayle out injured after damaging his medial collateral ligaments and set to be unavailable for selection between eight and 12 weeks following surgery, Andy Carroll is Newcastle’s only fit front man ahead of their Premier League opener with West Ham United.

The Magpies have signed former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a free so far this summer, but they clearly need more quality signings, with yesterday’s 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough in a friendly underlining the need for that.