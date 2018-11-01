Adrian says he was really proud to have captained West Ham against Tottenham

West Ham United fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night at the London Stadium.
The loss means the Hammers’ EFL campaign for 2018-19 is over, and they can now concentrate on finishing strongly in the English Premier League.
The hosts found themselves trailing 2-0 heading into the break following Son Heung-Min’s brace, but Lucas Perez’s header gave West Ham hope.
However, Fernando Llorente put paid to the Spaniard’s effort with a volley, and manager Manuel Pellegrini’s side didn’t have enough in the tank to respond.
Backup goalkeeper Adrian has expressed his disappointment at the loss, but the stand-in skipper took pride in leading out the players.
“I was really proud to wear the armband tonight,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website.
“Obviously, I’m not happy with the result but I’m one of the most experienced players in the dressing room now and I want to help my teammates.
“This season I’ve not had many minutes but I’ve tried to give my best tonight, although it wasn’t the best night.”
With Mark Noble suspended and Pablo Zabaleta unavailable, Pellegrini handed the veteran goalie the captain duties.
The 31-year-old has played in all three of West Ham’s League Cup games, and will most likely see action next in the F.A Cup in January, or if summer arrival Lukasz Fabianski becomes unavailable.
The Poland international has been in superb form since arriving from Swansea, and he is set to hold on to his starting berth going forward.
Adrian remains a quality backup, though, and his leadership quality and experience can always be counted upon whenever he is called to action.