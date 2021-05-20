AC Milan offer Jens Petter Hauge plus cash to convince Udinese to sell Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul sent the Leeds United faithful into a frenzy last summer after dropping a huge hint on social media.

The Argentina international said “Yes” on Twitter when asked if he was keen on moving to Elland Road ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but Udinese’s €40 million demands put them off.





Leeds remain interested in signing De Paul who is also on Liverpool’s radar, but AC Milan are looking to pip them to his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football.Italia), the European giants have offered Jens Petter Hauge plus cash to convince their Serie A rivals into selling the 26-year-old this summer.

Milan are hoping using the €10m-rated winger as a makeweight in a deal would be enough to land De Paul, and Leeds might have to look elsewhere for the quality midfield reinforcement head coach Marcelo Bielsa craves.

The Argentine has revealed that he is aware of Leeds’ interest, but he is concentrating on matters at Udinese at the moment.

While the prospect of being coached by his fellow countryman excited him, a move may not have happened as De Paul was preparing to become a father at the time.

He ended last term with seven goals and six assists in 34 Serie A games and has continued his impressive form this season, bagging nine goals and nine assists in 35 Serie A games.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has claimed that the club would not hesitate to buy De Paul if they had the money.

However, taking a leaf out of Milan’s book and offering Udinese a player-plus-cash deal would perhaps be a smart move.

