Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul comments on failed Leeds United move during last summer

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul sent Leeds United fans into a frenzy last September after hinting on social media that he would love to move to Elland Road ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Peacocks head coach Marcelo Bielsa reportedly had the Argentine star on top of his transfer list as he prepared for life in the Premier League at the time, and Leeds fanzine The Square Ball podcast claimed on Twitter that he was keen on the move but that it rested on both clubs reaching an agreement on a fee.





De Paul replied to their claim with a ‘Yes’, adding a fingers-crossed emoji only to delete the tweet a few minutes later.

It was too little, too late, though, as Leeds faithful were confident that he was very to join the Whites.

However, a move never happened, with both clubs failing to reach an agreement on a fee.

Udinese wanted around £35 million for De Paul, and nobody could have blamed them.

The Argentina international ended last season with seven goals and six assists in 34 Serie A games and has continued that impressive form this term.

De Paul has told The Athletic why a move to Leeds fell through, and it remains to be seen whether both club and player are still interested in reviving it ahead of the summer transfer window.

“There’s been a lot of talk,” he told The Athletic’s James Horncastle.

“But I’m relaxed about it. My focus is on the next game.”

While the prospects of being coached by Bielsa excited him, a move might not have happened as De Paul was preparing to become a father last September and had thought twice about relocating at such a time.

The 26-year-old has nine goals and nine assists in 35 Serie A games so far this term and is preparing for this summer’s Copa America.

De Paul has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, and more clubs would likely emerge for his signature if he impresses for country in the coming weeks.

Landing such a midfielder would be huge for Leeds, but they are not likely to be ready to break the bank for him anytime soon.

