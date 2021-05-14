Angus Kinnear comments on Leeds and Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United fans – don’t get your hopes up.

Mention the name – Rodrigo De Paul – to Leeds fans, and the internet will go into meltdown.





The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Leeds last summer, and it seems the interest (even if totally fabricated by the media) has not died down.

Earlier this week, Il Milanista claimed that the 26-year-old is a player in demand, with Udinese valuing him at around €40 million (£34m).

Leeds are being thrown into the mix once again, while the recruitment team from Anfield also keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool need to sign a midfielder this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum expected to leave on a free transfer.

The Yorkshire club could also be looking to sign a midfielder this summer, but they are probably looking at a player with different attributes.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay claimed last month that Leeds are looking to sign a defensive midfielder and are not even thinking of trying for De Paul, even if the money is there.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has now poured cold water on any potential move for the Argentine.

He said to The Phil Hay Show on The Athletic: “If we had the money, I think we would just buy him, just to shut you guys up. I don’t think that one has any legs.”

That should settle things, shouldn’t it? It also leaves the door ajar for Liverpool to move for the in-form Udinese midfielder this summer.

