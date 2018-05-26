We reported on Saturday morning that Watford had agreed a deal with Stevenage for highly-rated defender Ben Wilmot and supporters are delighted with the news.
Congratulations Ben, wow, what a dream come true. You enjoy very minute.😊😊❤❤
— Lynn Tina 💜 (@LynnTina01) May 25, 2018
Welcome to Watford. Play for the badge on the front and we’ll sing the name on the back. 👍🏼
— Roy Moore (@Roymoore_Hornet) May 25, 2018
Awesome, can’t wait to see how he does
— Tom Cobbing (@tomcobbing) May 24, 2018
Maybe find out a bit more about who we have signed rather than where we have signed them from first? Good signing. Great potential
— Hb (@zpms6) May 24, 2018
Awesome!
— . (@DeulofeuGOAT) May 24, 2018
#WelcomeWilmot hope he has a long successful career with us. #watfordfc
— Jezza (@Jezza2902) May 24, 2018
Always give 100% for the shirt Ben and the rest will come. Hope your stay is long and successful 🐝
— Tony (@D_unstable) May 24, 2018
The 18-year-old made 15 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side last season but could now be going up against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Watford finished 14th in the Premier League last season, conceding 64 goals for their troubles.
So, while Wilmot has stiff competition in defence from Christian Kabasele, Adrian Mariappa, Sebastian Prödl and Miguel Britos for a starting place in defence, he stands a chance of featuring given how porous the Hornets have been at the back.
Supporters may have been expected a more experienced name to be announced as their first signing of the summer, but Wilmot has great potential. He’s comfortable in possession and was a target for Tottenham, revealing in his first Watford interview that he chose Watford as he had a greater chance of getting first-team football.
The 18-year-old doesn’t want to rest on his laurels and be content with youth football at a big club. He wants to work hard and be out on the pitch against the best clubs in the country.