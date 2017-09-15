Tottenham vs Swansea Team News & Predicted Starting Lineups

Tottenham host Swansea in the Premier League this weekend and the Londoners will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with another win.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund during the midweek and they will be full of confidence heading into this one.
On the other hand, Swansea have failed to win three of their four league games and they will be dreading their trip to Wembley this weekend.
Both teams will be without some of their key players for this weekend’s game.
The home side are still without Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Vincent Wanyama due to injuries. Meanwhile, Swansea will be without Ki, Dyer, Bartley and Britton.
Serge Aurier is expected to make his first Premier League start after impressing in midweek. Dele Alli is set to return after missing the Champions League victory over Dortmund through suspension.
As for Swansea, Wilfried Bony could make a start for the Welsh outfit.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Dembele, Dier, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane
Predicted Swansea Starting Lineup (4-3-1-2): Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson; Sanches, Clucas, Carroll; Fer; Ayew, Abraham