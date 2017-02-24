Tottenham vs Stoke City Prediction, Key Stats, Live Stream Info

Tottenham vs Stoke City Prediction, Key Stats, Preview and Live Stream info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Tottenham vs Stoke City
Premier League 2016/17
26th February, 13:30 pm BST
White Hart Lane, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Stoke City Live on Hotstar
Spurs crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night, but it could be a blessing in disguise for them. It means they can concentrate on the Premier League, and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.
The north Londoners have won just once in their last four games in all competitions, but their league form is pretty impressive. Spurs have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games.
What has been encouraging for them is their home form, as Spurs have won their last seven matches at White Hart Lane.
Mauricio Pochettino has no fresh injury issues at the moment, with Erik Lamela and Danny Rose the only absentees for this tie.
Tottenham predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.
Stoke City are comfortably placed ninth in the Premier League, but their recent form is a worry.
Mark Hughes’s side have registered only three wins in their last 11 Premier League matches. However, they are coming into this match with full confidence after winning 1-0 against Crystal Palace in their previous match.
Stephen Ireland, Jack Butland and Jonathan Walters are long-term absentees and will miss the trip to White Hart Lane. Geoff Cameron, Phil Bardsley and Xherdan Shaqiri are all doubts for this game.
Stoke City predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Grant, Pieters, Indi, Shawcross, Johnson, Whelan, Adam, Sobhi, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch
SPURS VS STOKE CITY KEY STATS
1 – Stoke City have won one of their last four matches in the Premier League
7 – Spurs have won their last seven home matches in the Premier League
Prediction: Spurs 2-0 Stoke City