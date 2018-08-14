Tottenham fans react on Twitter as Dortmund eye Serge Aurier

Tottenham signed Serge Aurier from Paris Saint Germain last summer, but he is already being linked with a move away from the north London club.
German giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing the Spurs full-back who struggled for consistency and regular game time in his first season under Mauricio Pochettino.
The 25-year-old started in Spurs’s opening game against Newcastle United and grabbed an assist with a delicious cross which Dele Alli converted.
French outlet RMC Sport claim that the Ivory Coast defender is on Dortmund’s shortlist this summer, and some Spurs fans have urged the club to cash in on him.
While the transfer window is closed for English clubs, it is still open for European clubs who can buy players from English clubs until the end of this month.
The former PSG defender hasn’t done enough to win back the fans, and he still remains second choice behind England international Kieran Trippier, having made only 17 Premier League appearances last season.
Many Spurs fans believe that Pochettino should sell the Ivorian and give academy product Kyle Walker-Peters more chances this season.
Rather keep Danny and let this happen. Then have KWP as backup for Trips.
I would sell – give Kyle Walker peters more chance
Sell Sell Sell
KWP is way way better. Genuinely top top right back talent.And ready to play,
This wouldn't be a bad idea if we could get Coleman in from Everton.
Let's get rid while we can. Second fiddle to Trips and unquestionably our worst player on Saturday
