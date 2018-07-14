Steven Gerrard admits Rangers still have ”plenty of work” to do

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that his club still has ”plenty of work” to do as they look to re-establish themselves as giants of Scottish football following years of under-achievement.
Gerrard was appointed as Rangers manager in order to re-build the club. He will also be hoping to use this stint in order to prove that his management skills are on point and as a benchmark to lead to other things overtime which may even include managing his boyhood club Liverpool in the future. Under Gerrard’s leadership, the Gers have already completed signings whom fans can be excited about such as that of Connor Goldson, Jamie Murphy, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Jon Flanagan.
Gerrard made his managerial debut as Gers boss in good fashion as the club recorded a 2-0 win over Macedonian team Shkupi in a Europa League qualification encounter.
Jamie Murphy opened the scoring for the Gers while club captain James Tavernier doubled the lead from the penalty spot during the second-half.
“I think there are a lot of positives to take from the game,” Gerrard told Rangers TV as reported by Sky Sports. “We’ve won it, got a clean sheet, I thought we defended really well.”
“We got the second goal in the end but one concern would be that we didn’t win the game a lot more comfortably and put the whole tie to bed tonight. I thought we created enough to win more convincingly so we’re still in a tie, we’re still in a game and there is still a lot of work to do.”