Ronald Koeman sends message to Everton fans on Twitter after Man Utd defeat

Everton crashed to yet another humiliating defeat in the Premier League yesterday. The Toffees were thrashed 4-0 at Old Trafford by Manchester United.
Manager Ronald Koeman is already under immense pressure and the defeat at Old Trafford will only make the situation worse for him. Everton have lost all of their last four matches against Spurs, Atalanta, Chelsea and Manchester United. They have also conceded a total of 12 goals without reply in those matches.
After spending a considerable amount of money in the summer, few would have expected Everton to perform the way they have.
While the Everton fans have been calling for the Dutchman’s head already, it will be interesting to see how the club hierarchy deal with this situation.
It is clear that the form needs to improve and Everton cannot continue their current form. However, Koeman’s side are lacking in confidence right now and a turnaround seems quite unlikely.
Koeman sent out a message to the Everton fans on Twitter after the crushing defeat and the next few days could be decisive as far as his future at the club is concerned.
Not the final score what the players deserved! Take the positive out of today and back to Goodison for the next four home games #Everton pic.twitter.com/gBGbtWGmEj
This is how the Everton fans reacted to Sunday’s defeat at Old Trafford.
Koeman = Martinez the 2nd.
Everton this season:
Money spent: 100m+ ✔
Goals: 2 ✔
Conceded: 10 ✔
Bottom 3: ✔
Goals in the last 4 games: 0 ✔
Keoman out,
Pardew in#EFC
