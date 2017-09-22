Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup vs Tottenham & Injury Updates

West Ham take on Tottenham in the London Derby this weekend and Slaven Bilic will be hoping to continue his side’s impressive run of form with another win.
The Hammers impressed against Huddersfield and WBA in the last couple of matches and they will fancy their chances here.
Slaven Bilic is still under a lot of pressure after his summer outlay and winning derby would give the club massive confidence boost. The home side will need to be careful about Tottenham’s away form though. Spurs have been terrific on the road for a while now.
The home side will be without some of their key players for this one but they have the players to grind out a result against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
James Collins is ruled out for the hosts and therefore Angelo Ogbonna is likely to start at the back. Manuel Lanzini and Pedro Obiang are still sidelined with injuries.
Meanwhile, Edimilson Fernandes will be assessed closer to kick off.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup vs Tottenham (3-4-3): Hart; Fonte, Reid, Ogbonna; Zabaleta, Noble, Kouyate, Cresswell; Ayew, Chicharito, Antonio