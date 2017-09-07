Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup vs Everton: Pochettino without 4 first team players

Everton host Spurs in the Premier League this weekend and both teams will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
It has been a rough start to the league campaign for both Koeman and Pochettino and it will be interesting to see how they approach this one.
Spurs have been excellent away from home for a while now and the Londoners will be hoping to add to that run with a win over the Toffees. Tottenham are undefeated in their last 9 matches against Everton in all competitions.
The Londoners have struggled to perform at Wembley so far this season and a win away from home would be vital to their morale.
Pochettino has a number of injury worries to deal with for this weekend’s match against Everton. The Argentine will be without the likes of Danny Rose, Nkoudou, Erik Lamela, Vincent Wanyama and Serge Aurier for this one.
Aurier has not played in a while and is struggling with match fitness. Meanwhile, the rest are injured.
TEAM NEWS: Lamela (hip), N’Koudou (foot), Rose (knee) and Wanyama (knee) are all unavailable for Saturday’s fixture against Everton. pic.twitter.com/RBn9boUeAI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 7, 2017
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup vs Everton (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane