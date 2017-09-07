Predicted Man City Starting Lineup vs Liverpool: Guardiola likely to make two changes

Manchester City hosts Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and the Pep Guardiola will be looking to mend his record against Jurgen Klopp with a win here.
The German manager has an impressive track record against the former Bayern Munich boss. Klopp is unbeaten in his last three matches against Guardiola-managed sides and has actually won five of their 10 previous meetings.
Both teams are excellent going forward and it should be a fascinating contest. Liverpool will be full of confidence after their 4-0 win over Arsenal and Manchester City managed to edge past Bournemouth in their last game.
The home side will be without some of their key players for this one. Guardiola is likely to be without Ilkay Gundogan due to the lack of match fitness. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling is suspended. The English winger was sent off right before the international break.
Guardiola will be delighted with the return of Kyle Walker from suspension.
Walker’s return and Sterling’s suspension will force Guardiola to switch to a back three and start two up front.
Also, the home side will need three defenders to deal with Liverpool’s attacking trio. Brazilian defender Danilo is likely to be dropped to the bench to make way for City’s marquee signing Kyle Walker.
Meanwhile, Aguero is expected to start alongside Jesus. The Argentine did not start against Bournemouth because of Guardiola’s decision to play in a 4-3-3.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup vs Liverpool (3-5-2): Ederson; Kompany, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Mendy; Gabriel Jesus, Aguero