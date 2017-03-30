Liverpool vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Liverpool vs Everton
English Premier League 2016/17
1st April 12:30 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend and the Reds will be looking to close the gap with Spurs and City.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are fourth in the table and a win here could take them up to second place.
The Reds won the derby at Goodison thanks to a late winner from Sadio Mane and they will be hoping for a derby double here.
The home side will be without Adam Lallana for this game. The midfielder picked up an injury on international duty. Sturridge, Ejaria and Ings are ruled out as well.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Emre Can, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Coutinho, Firmino, Mane
Everton Team News & Preview
Everton are in fine form right now and are just six points behind cross-town rivals, Liverpool. They will look to close the gap with a win here.
Ronald Koeman’s men have a great chance of finishing in the European places this season and a win here would certainly aid their cause.
The away side have a number of injuries to deal with this weekend. Coleman, Bolasie, Funes Mori and McCarthy are all sidelined.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Robles; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool vs Everton Key Stats
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 18 home matches against Everton in all competitions.
Liverpool are undefeated in 21 of their last 22 home matches in the Premier League
Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 9 of their last 11 home matches in the Premier League
Everton have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in the Premier League
Everton are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Everton’s last 3 games in the Premier League. Another high scoring game is on the cards here.
Liverpool have an excellent record against Everton at Anfield. Bet on the Reds to win here.
Liverpool vs Everton Prediction
Liverpool have enjoyed a great run of form in the Merseyside derby over the last few seasons and that run should continue here.
Although the Toffees are in superb form right now, they have always struggled to deliver in big games. It should be a close contest just like the one at Goodison Park but the Reds are likely to edge it once again.
Liverpool 2-1 Everton