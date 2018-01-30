Liverpool must sign Kovacic before deadline ends

Liverpool sold star playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this month and so far, the Merseysiders have not replaced the Samba star.
The former Inter Milan playmaker mainly played in the central midfield for the Reds in the current campaign and directly contributed in no fewer than 21 goals (12 goals and 9 assists) in 20 appearances before leaving to join the Catalan club.
In his absence, the Anfield club have struggled in recent matches and Klopp must splash the cash to sign a top replacement before the transfer deadline ends tomorrow night. In my opinion, Liverpool have to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid to replace Coutinho.
Back in the summer transfer window, Diario Gol reported that the Croatian international has a verbal agreement with the Merseysiders but at that time, Coutinho did not leave and Kovacic eventually stayed with the Los Blancos.
Liverpool must revive the move to sign the former Nerazzurri midfielder who has got the quality and versatility to be a hit in the Premier League. Like Coutinho, the Croatian midfielder can also operate effectively in the attacking third. Moreover, he can provide quality balls while sitting deep in the midfield as well.
Kovacic was a big name in the Serie A but at Real Madrid, he has normally warmed the bench. In the current campaign, he has only started once in the league for the reigning European champions. He has already played 35 times for the senior national side and needs to get regular game time at club level to earn a place in the Croatian squad for the World Cup.
The 23-year-old star has got a release clause of €50million (Sport) in his contract which is not really a huge one in today’s market. Liverpool must move in with a concrete move to acquire his services before the closure of the winter transfer window.