Liverpool have been dealt a blow as they’ve lost another player to injury, with comments from the manager revealing “it’s not looking good”, confirms Liverpool’s official website.
17-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, who won the Golden Boot for England u17s in their World Cup triumph in October, picked up the ankle injury landing badly after challenging for a header.
He was carried off on a stretcher in the u23s game with Manchester City, and will now be assessed in hospital. There’s been no timeframe mentioned, nor the state of his injury revealed, but Liverpool under-23s manager Neil Critchley explained: “It’s not looking good.
“He fell awkwardly and it’s down towards the bottom near his ankle. He will be going to hospital. I don’t want to speculate, but he’s in a lot of pain. Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks, but we fear the worst a little bit at the moment,” he added.
Brewster is yet to make his first-team debut for Liverpool, and it sounds this ankle injury might force him to remain sidelined further. It’s a big blow at the worst time, having worked so hard to force his way into the side, but we won’t know exactly what he’s done until Liverpool release an update.
Manchester City won Friday’s youth encounter with Liverpool, but all immediate concerns will be about the well-being of the Merseyside wonderkid. Until the results of his scans are known, fans will also be fearing the worst.
