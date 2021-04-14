Wolves offered the chance to sign Goncalo Guedes

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been offered the chance to sign Portuguese international Goncalo Guedes this summer, as per Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has close ties with the Premier League club, and the Molineux outfit may take up the option to sign Guedes this summer.

The attacker has failed to live up to the expectations at Valencia, and the Spanish outfit are looking to cash in on him.

According to Daily Mail, Patrick Cutrone could be included as a part of the deal for the Portuguese international. Cutrone is currently on loan at Valencia.

SL View: Guedes would be a good addition for a reasonable price

Valencia paid around £36 million for the player, and they will be hoping to recoup most of that in the summer.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Wolves would pay that kind of money for someone who has been quite mediocre this season.

With the likes of Pedro Neto ruled out for six months and Adama Traore underperforming, investing in Guedes might not be a bad idea for Wolves.

The 24-year-old was highly rated before moving to Valencia, and Nuno could help him achieve his potential.

The Portuguese attacker has four goals and four assists in 25 appearances this season, and there is plenty of room for improvement. The player is only 24, and he’s yet to reach his peak.

Furthermore, Guedes’ versatility will be an asset for Wolves next season. He can play anywhere across the front three.

His direct style of play should be a good fit for the Premier League.

