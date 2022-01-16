Wolves transfer news: Wanderers set to sign Portugal U21 international Chiquinho

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Chiquinho who is currently on the books of Estoril.

The 21-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his performances in Portugal. He made 13 appearances last season to help his side return to the Primeira as champions.

And this term, the Portugal Under-21 international has played 15 league matches, earning three goals and creating three assists in the process.

His performances have attracted the attention of Premier League outfit Wolves who are now set to sign him for an initial fee of around £3 million, as per The Athletic.

The 21-year-old will be the first first-team signing for Bruno Lage’s side in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese boss said last month that he wanted to bring in a striker, a winger and a centre-back in this window.

The West Midlands side made an awful start to the 2021-22 season under Lage, losing four of their first five Premier League matches.

However, things have improved since then and now the Wanderers are eighth in the league standings, with just a point off the European places.

They began the new year with a big victory over Manchester United before thrashing Southampton 3-1 in the home encounter this week.

The Wanderers will now be looking to continue their impressive run when they travel to Brentford next week.