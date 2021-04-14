Nuno Espirito Santo linked with the Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with quite a few managers in recent weeks, and it appears that they are keen on Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager is currently under a lot of pressure at Tottenham, and his side are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next year.

Club chairman Daniel Levy backed Mourinho considerably during the summer transfer window, and he was expected to deliver a trophy this season.

They have a chance of winning the Carabao Cup and will be hoping to beat Manchester City in the final later this month.

As per Express, Levy is a big fan of the Wolves manager.

Nuno has done a reasonably good job at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he would be an underwhelming appointment for Tottenham. He has taken Wolves from the Championship to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Levy will be hoping that Spurs will challenge for the Premier League title next season, and the Londoners need someone with a proven track record of winning major honours.

The Premier League club have been linked with Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers in recent months.

Neither has a track record of winning trophies, but they have done well at RB Leipzig and Leicester City respectively, playing some impressive attacking football.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential arrival of the 47-year-old Wolves manager, and here is what they had to say.

please no — Josh (@thfc_joshh) April 13, 2021

What have we done to deserve this — KingKane (@KingKane_20) April 13, 2021

we not a serious club — 🕸 (@jtxfivio_) April 13, 2021

Must be those terrific seasons he's been having these two past years. — Guillermo A. Peña (@gapena10) April 13, 2021

The club is trolling us at this point.. — unapologeticallyspurs (@dzthfc) April 13, 2021

The most negative football in the league played at the wolves — Tim Crann (@CrannTim) April 13, 2021

We’re desperate — N A T H (@N17nath) April 13, 2021

