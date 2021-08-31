Wolves fail to sign Renato Sanches

Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered a blow in the chase to sign Renato Sanches from Lille on the deadline day.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves have ended talks with Lille over the signing of the Portuguese midfielder.

Wolves initiated talks last night to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan, but the two clubs failed to find an agreement.

The club had been hoping to finalise a move before Tuesday’s deadline, but they are not expected to resume negotiations unless Lille change their stance.

Sportslens View

Sanches was one of the members of the Portugal side that won the 2016 European Championships before he sealed a move to Bayern Munich.

He struggled at Bayern and even spent a season on loan at Swansea City, where he made just 12 appearances as the Welsh club were relegated.

Sanches was signed by Lille for €25 million (£21m) in 2019. He played an important role last season as Lille won the title.

He is currently sidelined, having undergone knee surgery earlier this month. As it stands, a move for Sanches is currently not happening.

Meanwhile, Wolves attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will join Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The Blades won’t have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has featured three times this season, but Wolves feel he will benefit more by playing regularly in the Championship.

Wolves have bolstered their forward line this summer by signing Hwang Hee-chan from RB Salzburg.

They have also done well to keep hold of Ruben Neves and Adama Traore amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

