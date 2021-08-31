Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson’s contract extension

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

𝑻𝒆𝒏 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈… 🤩@JHenderson has signed a new contract to commit his long-term future to the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2021

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the club’s development under Jurgen Klopp and it is no surprise that the Reds want to hold on to him for the long run.

The Liverpool captain has guided his side to Champions League and Premier League wins over the last few seasons and he will be hoping to help his side win more silverware this year.

An incredible journey continues… Thank you to all the fans for your support 🤝 @LFC pic.twitter.com/5ge8DPxrgU — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 31, 2021

Despite his injury problems, Henderson is one of the best midfielders at the club and he has a massive influence in the dressing room.

The 31-year-old will undoubtedly contribute on and off the pitch and losing him in the near future was clearly not an option for the Reds.

The midfielder was close to leaving Liverpool under the management of Brendan Rodgers but he ended up staying and he has now established himself as an indispensable member of the first-team squad.

It will be interesting to see if Henderson can get over his injury problems and contribute consistently on the pitch this season.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s contract extension and here is what they had to say.

A 4 year contract for an injury prone 31 year old might be the most un-moneyball decision in 7/8 years at #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) August 31, 2021

Just looked at how many games Henderson has started for us over the last 5 years and I'm not going to lie, my head is increasing in temperature slightly — kismo (@kxsmo) August 31, 2021

Liverpool have stopped making smart decisions. Doesn't bode well for the future. You can't complain about too many bodies and high wages and then give 4 year deals to injury prone players. Mental. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) August 31, 2021

More money

More years

Diminishing performance Awesome — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) August 31, 2021