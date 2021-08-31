Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson’s contract extension

By
Sai
-

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the club’s development under Jurgen Klopp and it is no surprise that the Reds want to hold on to him for the long run.

The Liverpool captain has guided his side to Champions League and Premier League wins over the last few seasons and he will be hoping to help his side win more silverware this year.

Despite his injury problems, Henderson is one of the best midfielders at the club and he has a massive influence in the dressing room.

The 31-year-old will undoubtedly contribute on and off the pitch and losing him in the near future was clearly not an option for the Reds.

The midfielder was close to leaving Liverpool under the management of Brendan Rodgers but he ended up staying and he has now established himself as an indispensable member of the first-team squad.

It will be interesting to see if Henderson can get over his injury problems and contribute consistently on the pitch this season.

