West Ham United to revive their long-term interest in Luka Jovic

West Ham United are exploring a deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as they look to provide competition for Michail Antonio, Eurosport claims.

The Hammers are searching for a new striker this summer, and they are not close to signing anyone at the moment.

They need to act fast with the transfer window closes in three weeks, and it appears that Jovic has re-emerged as a potential target.

The Hammers have failed to sign Jovic on loan in recent transfer windows. They could make a similar approach in the coming days.

Jovic arrived at Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt for a hefty €63 million in 2019, but he failed to live up to the price tag.

The striker has been restricted to a bench role, and he has struggled to displace Karim Benzema with his limited game time.

He was loaned back to Frankfurt in January this year but suffered a similar situation with the fine form of Andre Silva.

Jovic bagged four goals and two assists from 887 minutes of first-team football.

David Moyes’ side are now exploring a move for the Serbian, and they could lure him with the assurance of regular game time.

Antonio has done a credible job leading the line with 10 league goals in back-to-back seasons, but he has had injury concerns.

There is the possibility that both Antonio and Jovic could play together. The 31-year-old could feature from the right-wing position.

The Hammers will need to act fast in the player’s pursuit, with reports suggesting three more German clubs are interested.

Frankfurt could be one of them. They recently sanctioned the sale of Silva to RB Leipzig and could push to re-sign Jovic once more.

