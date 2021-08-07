West Ham remain in talks to sign Nikola Milenkovic, Nat Phillips on their radar as well

West Ham United are reportedly in talks with Fiorentina to sign the 23-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer.

Daily Mail, the defender is valued at £14 million and he has just a year left on his current deal with the Italian outfit.

Apparently, the Serbian is a ‘top target’ for David Moyes this summer but the Hammers are keeping tabs on the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Duje Caleta-Car as well.

Milenkovic has been quite impressive for Fiorentina and he could prove to be a quality long term acquisition for the Hammers next season.

The Londoners will have to improve defensively in order to do well in the European competition this coming season.

Milenkovic has shown his qualities with Fiorentina in the Italian league and the chance to move to the Premier League could be an exciting proposition for the player.

The 23-year-old defender might be keen on taking up a new challenge and West Ham would be a superb move for him in theory.

The Hammers will be able to offer him regular game time at a high level and he would get to play European football with the Londoners as well.