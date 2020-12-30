West Ham United January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

David Moyes has done an impressive job at West Ham United this season and the Hammers are 10th in the Premier League table with 23 points from 16 matches.

His signings have worked wonders at West Ham so far and it will be interesting to see if Moyes is backed during the January transfer window as well.





Key areas that need strengthening

West Ham could definitely use a top-class striker next month and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers pursue some of their former attacking targets like Maxi Gomez.

Apparently, Valencia could look to cash in on him next month.

The Hammers have been linked with the Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as well.

Sebastien Haller has been quite uninspiring since his move from the Bundesliga and the Frenchman could use some competition for the starting berth.

Potential departures

Andriy Yarmolenko has fallen down the pecking order at West Ham United and he could be one of the potential exits from the club next month.

Felipe Anderson is currently out on loan but the midfielder has been linked with a return to West Ham in January. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Hammers tried to loan him out or sell him permanently next month given the fact that he is no longer a key player for David Moyes.

