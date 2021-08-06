West Ham submit offer for Nikola Milenkovic, Tottenham in the race

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the signing of the Serbian international Nikola Milenkovic.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Hammers have submitted an offer of around £17 million for the 23-year-old defender and they are currently leading the chase to sign him.

The report adds that Tottenham are in the race as well.

The news of a bid from West Ham is backed up by Viola News as well. They add that Fiorentina are satisfied with the offer from the London club and the player will now discuss personal terms ahead of a summer transfer.

The Hammers needed to bring in defensive reinforcements and the fans will be delighted with the potential arrival of Milenkovic.

The 23-year-old has done well in the Italian league with Fiorentina and he has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The player is in the final year of his contract with the Italian club and the reported offer seems quite reasonable.

The Hammers managed to qualify for Europa League football last season and they will be hoping to build on that and climb further up the table in the coming season.

Sorting out their defensive vulnerabilities should be a top priority for David Moyes and the Hammers this summer.

Milenkovic would be an upgrade on the likes of Craig Dawson and he could form a long term partnership with Issa Diop at the heart of West Ham’s defence.

Tottenham could use another centre back as well and Milenkovic would be a quality addition for them.

The Londoners are replacing Toby Alderweireld with Cristian Romero but Davinson Sanchez has been linked with an exit as well. The Serbian defender could be his replacement at Spurs.

Read: Tottenham have made a bid for 21-year-old midfielder.