West Ham have the money to sign Jesse Lingard, Ferdinand warns star against Arsenal move

West Ham United are keen on signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal at the end of this season.

The 28-year-old joined the Londoners on loan during the January transfer window, and he has scored more goals than any other Premier League player since his West Ham debut in February.

The Manchester United player has eight goals and three assists in nine games and has developed into a key player for David Moyes.

According to Evening Standard, West Ham are desperate to sign Lingard this summer, and they have the money available to seal the deal.

The Londoners sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window, and they chose not to invest the money back then.

The cash remains available, and Moyes will be backed during the summer transfer window.

SL View: Permanent move would be ideal for both parties

It is no surprise that the Hammers want to sign him permanently, and a move to West Ham would be ideal for the player.

It is clear that Moyes rates him highly, and he’s likely to play regular first-team football at the London club as opposed to Old Trafford.

A return to Old Trafford wouldn’t guarantee Lingard the regular game time he needs, and West Ham is a better option for him.

He is well settled at the London club, and he could make a big difference for the Hammers next season.

Ferdinand’s warning

Meanwhile, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has warned Lingard against joining Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the player, but Ferdinand believes that Arsenal fans wouldn’t be welcoming towards him because of his disrespectful celebration after scoring a goal at Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup.

