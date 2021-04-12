West Ham and Leeds linked with Omar Colley

West Ham United and Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Sampdoria defender Omar Colley.

According to Clubdoria46 (translated by Sportwitness), the centre back recently signed a contract until 2025 and he could cost more than €10-€15 million.

The Hammers could certainly use a centre back in the summer and Colley has proven his quality in the Italian League.

The 28-year-old has established himself as the mainstay of the Sampdoria defence under Claudio Ranieri and he has the physical attributes to succeed in English football as well.

Similarly Leeds United need to improve defensively as well.

The Whites could have easily challenged for European football this year if not for their defensive vulnerabilities.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have conceded 49 goals in 31 Premier League games so far and they will have to improve on that front if they want to challenge for the Europa League qualification next year.

It remains to be seen whether Sampdoria are willing to sell a key player in the summer especially after the player committed his long term future to them not so long ago. The Italians are under no pressure to sell and Colley’s suitors might have to pay over the odds to secure his services.

The defender was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well but he ended up staying at the Italian club. It remains to be seen where he ends up this summer.

