West Ham have submitted a bid for Nikola Milenkovic

West Ham United are looking to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes and David Moyes has identified the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Kurt Zouma as potential targets.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Hammers have now submitted a £14 million bid for the Fiorentina defender who is in the final year of his contract.

The Italian outfit cannot afford to lose the player on a free transfer and they will be under pressure to cash in on him this summer.

The 23-year-old defender had an impressive season in the Italian league and he could prove to be a quality signing for the Premier League side.

Milenkovic is still quite young and he is yet to reach his peak. The defender is likely to improve with coaching and game time at the London club.

Furthermore, the £14 million price could prove to be a bargain if the defender manages to adapt to English football quickly.

The Hammers had an impressive season in the Premier League last year and they managed to secure Europa League qualification. However, they must look to improve their attack and defence in order to climb further up the table.

Zouma has been linked with a move away from Chelsea. The 26-year-old Frenchman needs regular game time and West Ham will be able to provide him with that platform.

Both Zouma and Milenkovic would be superb additions at the back for the Hammers and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Read: 26-year-old keen on West Ham move.