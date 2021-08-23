West Ham have agreement in place to sign Kurt Zouma

West Ham United have been linked with a move for French defender Kurt Zouma for weeks now.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers have now agreed on a deal with Chelsea for the 26-year-old defender. A verbal agreement is in place between the two clubs.

West Ham are prepared to pay the €30 million asking price, but Zouma has not agreed personal terms yet.

He wants a massive pay rise and is demanding wages of around £125,000-per-week.

Zouma would become the highest-paid player in the West Ham squad if they give in to his demands.

With just over a week remaining in the transfer window, West Ham will have to make a decision soon.

The Hammers are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, and Zouma could prove to be a quality addition for them.

He has already shown his quality in the Premier League and could make an immediate impact with the London club.

A move to West Ham would be ideal for the player. He is unlikely to play regularly for Chelsea, and the Hammers would allow him to showcase his quality.

Moyes has just three recognised centre-backs at his disposal, and signing a quality defender is a top priority for him before the window closes.

