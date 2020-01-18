West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini display vs Everton

West Ham managed a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.
The Hammers took the lead in the 40th minute through Issa Diop who headed in from a Robert Snodgrass’ free-kick.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored four minutes later to take his goal tally to 11 for the season.
Many West Ham fans took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express their reaction on Manuel Lanzini’s performance. The Argentine, once again, was very disappointing during the game.
The 26-year-old has been a shadow of the player he was since he returned from his injury. His performances have been bang average this season, and it wasn’t any different against the Toffees.
He pressed well but offered very little in terms of creativity. Apart from one or two good passes, he had very little effect on the game.
Many Hammers fans feel that David Moyes should stop picking Lanzini now. The Argentine is a very good player when he is on form, but probably he is lacking a bit of confidence.
Ogbonna – Quality
Rice – Quality
Snodgrass – Decent
Zab – Decent
Haller – Poor
Lanzini – Who?#WHUFC
— Boleyn Talk (@BoleynTalk) January 18, 2020
Lanzini is honestly so poor
— West Ham Info (@WestHam_Info) January 18, 2020
Masuaku sub should have been for Lanzini with Fornals behind Haller he at least knows when to pass & would try to stick to Haller.
Lanzini is done is a “luxury” we can ill afford
— Mike (@mhare641) January 18, 2020
Lanzini not the same player after his injury unfortunately, needs binning ASAP #WHUEVE
— Robert Crisp (@RobertWHUCrisp) January 18, 2020
Was my fav player once but my patience has finally gone with lanzini so frustrating as he has the ability but is so ineffective also obvious today how badly we need a box to box with more pace noble getting done by delph
— Hotofftheironworks (@HOTIW_Official) January 18, 2020
Zaba was the only standout for me ..Lanzini was a passenger again how he stayed on over Fornals is mind boggling
— Andy Silvester (@Andysilve1) January 18, 2020
Lanzini’s form is soul destroying
— . (@lanzinigoat) January 18, 2020
West Ham still remain at 16th in the Premier League table, while Everton sit at 11th on same points with Arsenal.