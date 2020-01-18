Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini display vs Everton

18 January, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, West Ham

West Ham managed a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers took the lead in the 40th minute through Issa Diop who headed in from a Robert Snodgrass’ free-kick.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored four minutes later to take his goal tally to 11 for the season.

Many West Ham fans took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express their reaction on Manuel Lanzini’s performance. The Argentine, once again, was very disappointing during the game.

The 26-year-old has been a shadow of the player he was since he returned from his injury. His performances have been bang average this season, and it wasn’t any different against the Toffees.

He pressed well but offered very little in terms of creativity. Apart from one or two good passes, he had very little effect on the game.

Many Hammers fans feel that David Moyes should stop picking Lanzini now. The Argentine is a very good player when he is on form, but probably he is lacking a bit of confidence.

West Ham still remain at 16th in the Premier League table, while Everton sit at 11th on same points with Arsenal.

