Watford boss Javi Gracia is frustrated after Watford draw against Fulham

Watford manager Javi Gracia was left frustrated after his side drew 1-1 against Fulham on Saturday.
Andre Gray opened the scoring during the second minute for the Hornets who looked on course for victory before Aleksandr Mitrovic struck a late equalizer for the Cottagers.
Fulham were lucky to have not been reduced to ten men as referee Martin Atkinson decided against handing a red-card to Timothy Fosu-Mensah for a studs up challenge on Troy Deeney.
During the game, Gracia’s side became the first side in over a decade to name the same starting xi for the first six game of the season.
Watford started this season strongly and won their first four games of the season which also included a memorable three points against Tottenham Hotspur.
However, they have since lost momentum after losing against Manchester United last weekend and now drawing against Fulham.
After the game, a frustrated Gracia said as reported Sky Sports: “After we scored, we had chances to kill the game but we didn’t do it. We made a mistake and conceded a goal. After that we are a little bit disappointed.”
Despite the frustrating performance, Watford fans can still be happy as their side has now claimed 13 points from their opening six matches.