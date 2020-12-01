UEFA Announce Team of the Year Nominees

UEFA have revealed the nominees for the 2020 fans’ Team of the Year.

The 50-man list is comprised of five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders, and 15 forwards.





Rather unsurprisingly, treble winners Bayern Munich are the most heavily represented side in the nominations, boasting ten candidates.

Runaway Premier League champions Liverpool and Champions League finalists Paris Saint Germain also hold a high percentage of the nominees, possessing eight candidates each.

It was a disappointing turn out from the La Liga giants, as Real Madrid and Barcelona only managed one nominee each, while Atletico Madrid had just two.

Germany were the most represented nation with six, with France one behind. Argentina, Portugal, England, Brazil, Spain, and the Netherlands all hold four each.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to extend his record at the top of the appearances chart, having featured in the UEFA Team of the Year an incredible 14 times, including every year since 2007.

Notable absentees from the list include young English winger Jadon Sancho, Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, German forward Timo Werner, and Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema.

Full List of Nominees

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Keylor Navas (PSG), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Angeliño (RB Leipzig), Juan Bernat (PSG), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Thiago Silva (PSG/Chelsea), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Ever Banega (Sevilla/Al-Shabab), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen/Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Marquinhos (PSG), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig)

Forwards: Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Man City)