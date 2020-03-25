Trezeguet responds to Aston Villa exit talks

Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Apparently, he has agreed on a return to Turkey with Besiktas.
However, the player has now issued a positive response to those transfer rumours. The Egyptian has claimed that he has a contract with Aston Villa and he is fully committed to the club.
He also added that playing in the Premier League is a dream for him.
He said (quoted by Birmingham Mail): “I am committed to the contract. Playing in the Premier League was a dream for me, so I am completely focused on that step.”
Trezeguet came to Aston Villa with a lot of expectations. However, he hasn’t been at his best so far.
The talented winger has shown a desire to work hard and he certainly deserves another chance to prove himself.
He is still adapting to English football and maybe he will start to hit form next season.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. A lot will depend on where Aston Villa finish in the Premier League this season.
If they go down, Villa might have to sell some players to fund a rebuild.
Dean Smith’s side are in the relegation zone right now and they will have to finish the season strongly in order to extend their stay in the Premier League.