Trezeguet linked with a move away from Aston Villa

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet has been linked with a move to Turkey this summer.
As per Fotomac, the player has been convinced about a move to Besiktas by his international teammate and Arsenal player (currently away on loan) Mohamed Elneny.
Trezeguet hasn’t had the best of time in England so far. Aston Villa paid £8.75m for him and they would have expected a lot more than just four goals.
He was a star in Turkey before his move to England and a return to the Turkish super league could resurrect his career.
It is evident that he is not ready for the step up to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Besiktas make a reasonable offer for the winger at the end of this season. Aston Villa will look to recoup most of what they paid for the player.
It would be ideal for the Premier League club to cut their losses on him as well.
Dean Smith needs better attackers at his disposal and Villa should look to invest in a quality starter at the end of this season.
Currently, Villa are in danger of going down and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the drop.