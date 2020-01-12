Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs have opened talks to sign Krzysztof Piatek

According to transfer expert and a very reliable journalist, Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks through an intermediary to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan.
He has claimed on Twitter that Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also interested in signing the 24-year-old striker.
The intermediary Frank #Trimboli has been recived the assignment from #Tottenham to open talks with #Milan for Krzysztof #Piątek. Also #AstonVilla are interested in polish striker. #transfers #THFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 12, 2020
Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Spurs have agreed a £28 million deal for the Milan striker who has scored only four Serie A goals for the club this season. The newspaper reported that Spurs will pay an initial fee of £23.8m — with a further £4.2m to come in add-ons.
The north London club are in desperate need of a striker this month following the injury to their talisman Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery and will be out till April.
Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers in the last few days, but it seems they are seriously considering Piatek as an option.
The Athletic, however, reported yesterday that Spurs are reluctant to pay the fee demanded by Milan, and the deal ‘will not happen’ unless the Serie A outfit lower their valuation.
Now Schira claims that Spurs have initiated talks with Milan through an intermediary, Frank Trimboli to sign the striker. Villa are also keen to land a striker this month after Wesley has been ruled out through injury for the rest of the season.